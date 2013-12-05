First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

Tuesday, December 24 | 4 & 6 p.m.

Everyone Is Invited

Free

First Baptist Maryville invites everyone to attend a very special Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, December 24. Identical services will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Both services will have Christmas carols, the Lord’s Supper, and will end in candlelight. It will be a beautiful evening celebrating the birth of Jesus, the origin of hope.

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

