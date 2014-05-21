First Baptist Maryville’s 25th Annual Yard Giveaway will be held on Saturday, June 28, from 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. This event is very similar to a yard sale, but all items are free of cost. First Baptist Maryville has hosted this event each year since 1989 in order to assist hundreds of families and individuals who are unemployed or facing other financial difficulties. Parking will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Donations of gently-used household items, furniture, clothing, infant and children’s items, toys, etc. will be accepted Wednesday, June 25 - Friday, June 27. Everyone is welcome to donate items:

• Items should be in good condition, not broken or damaged. All items, especially clothing, should be clean and organized.

Article continues after sponsor message

• There is always a large need for furniture, baby items (including strollers and clothes), toys, household items (including dishes and glasses), appliances (including washers, dryers, and stoves), and bicycles.

• Large item pick-up service is available upon request.

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

###

More like this: