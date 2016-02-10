MARYVILLE - First Baptist Maryville (FBM) invites everyone to their first ever reenactment of Jesus’ last days on Earth. Experience the true story of Easter on Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20 in a free, family-friendly, outdoor interactive performance.

Tours will run from 6:30 - 9 p.m. each night and will last approximately one hour. Reservations can be made online at register.fbmaryville.org or by phone (618.667.8221) for tours from 6:30 - 8 p.m. each night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walk-ins are welcome from 8 - 9 p.m. each night. Guests will need to be able to travel outdoors over uneven ground without the assistance of wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers for 1/2 mile.

This event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Please check register.fbmaryville.org for cancellation notices and weather updates.

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

More like this: