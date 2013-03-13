Most people will say that separation and divorce are the most painful and stressful experiences they've ever faced. It's a confusing time when they feel isolated and have lots of questions about issues they've never faced before. Divorce Recovery is a friendly, caring group of people who will help others through one of life's most difficult experiences. This group is led by people who understand what group members are going through and want to help them deal with the pain of the past and look forward to rebuilding their lives.

During the first 30 - 40 minutes of the meeting, they will watch a video seminar featuring top experts on divorce and recovery subjects. These videos are produced in an interesting-to-watch television magazine format featuring expert interviews, real-life case studies, and on-location video. After viewing the video, the group will spend time discussing what was presented in that week's video seminar and share what is going on in the lives of group members.

Meetings start Thursday, April 4th at 7 p.m. The meetings are free and free childcare will also be provided.

For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

