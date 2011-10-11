October 11, 2011

WHAT: Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading 2011 - 2012

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Evaluations – Saturday, November 5 Practices Begin the Week of December 12 | First Game – Saturday, January 7

COST: $65/child (through November 5) or $75 (after November 5)

WHY: Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids’ sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. First Baptist Church Maryville participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome. Register now for the 2011-2012 season and get the best price! We ask that you register early as the required player evaluation date is quickly approaching. Upward Basketball & Cheerleading is for boys and girls (K5-Grade 6). Cost is $65/child or $75/child after November 5. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND A MANDATORY EVALUATION on Saturday, November 5. Practices begin the week of December 12 and games will begin on Saturday, January 7. All practices and games are played in the gym of First Baptist Church Maryville.

For more information, please contact the FBCM Recreation Department by calling 618-667-8221 or you can visit our website online at http://fbcmrecreation.weebly.com/upward-basketball--cheerleading.html. Want to learn more about Upward Sports? Visit www.Upward.org/Parents.

