FREE & LOW-COST MEN’S & WOMEN’S FITNESS CLASSES

First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

Summer Classes Begin June 24 & 25

Men (16+) & Women (14+)

All Fitness Levels, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome

Men’s Classes: FREE | Women’s Classes: $0.50 - $3.00/Class/Day

Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all classes.

Tired of feeling tired? Looking to have more energy and less stress? Become more physically and spiritually fit in an affirming environment with Point Man Fitness and FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women at First Baptist Maryville. Summer classes begin June 24 & 25. Classes are for all fitness levels, and instructors encourage each participant to work at his or her individual pace.

Men’s classes include P90X® & Power 90® on Wednesday evenings.

Women’s classes include two ZUMBA® classes and a Step Fusion class on Tuesday evenings, and ZUMBA®, Circuit Fusion, and Stretch & Strengthen (Yoga-Like) on Thursday evenings. All participants are asked to sign up online.

Men: fbmaryville.org/point-man-fitness

Women: fbmaryville.org/faithfit



For more information, please visit fbmaryville.org/sports-fitness or contact the church office (618.667.8221).

