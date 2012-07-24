WHAT: Ministry Fair

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Sunday, 8/12/12 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHO: Open to the Public | Anyone Can Attend

COST: Free

WHY: Visit the many different ministries that help bring First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) to life. At the fair, ministries of FBCM will have tables available with information about current and future opportunities to get involved in. Some of the ministries that will be available at the fair are: Upward Sports (Sports League for Children K5 - 6th Grade), Kids First Learning Center Preschool (1 Year Old - 5 Years Old), Maryville Christian School (K - 8th Grade), Singles' Ministry, Timeless Treasures (Adults 50+), and many more.

This is a family friendly event. Refreshments will be served throughout the event.

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

