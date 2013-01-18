First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) realizes the importance of educating and raising the next generation to become the leaders they are called to be. Because of this important need, FBCM has hired Dr. Nate Bock as a Next Generation Minister to be responsible for providing leadership to the preschool, children, student, and college ministries of the church. Each of the ministries will have directors/ministers that will follow Pastor Nate’s guidance and supervision in order to establish a cohesive educational program. Pastor Nate will also head the Student Ministry (Grades 6 – 12) at FBCM.

Dr. Nate Bock was raised on his family's farm, just outside of Palmyra, MO, where his family attended First Baptist Church of Palmyra. He graduated from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2006 with a Doctorate in Ministry. Nate did his doctoral dissertation on the collaboration between families and the church in the spiritual development of students. He was licensed to the gospel ministry by FBC Palmyra and ordained by FBC, Raytown, MO. Nate is married to Kari, his college sweetheart, and they have two adorable sons, Landon (6) and Liam (2). Nate has served as the student pastor at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, for the past six years. He loves to spend time with his family, play guitar, sing, snow ski, play basketball, play ping pong, and hang out with friends.

For more information about FBCM, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org

