ALTON - Emma Rose Munster, born Saturday, January 2, 2016 at 1:06 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital's Women's Health and Childbirth Center. 

Parents are TC and Michelle Munster of East Alton. 

Emma was 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.  Michelle was actually due on January 14 but her water broke at home on New Year's day at 11 a.m.  TC drove her to AMH and after 24 hours of labor, Emma was born January 2. 

The Munsters were also presented with a Radio Flyer Wagon filled with a number of special goodies.  Proud grandparents are Gary and Diane Jackson of Aurora, Ill. and Edison F. Munster Sr. and Karen Lee Munster of Verona, Ill. 

