EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - At the First Annual Running For the Gold 5k Race, over 180 runners and walkers met up at 9 a.m. to raise money for childhood cancer research at Edwardsville Township Park.

In a combined effort between the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville city governments and numerous volunteers, the two cities’ mission to “Paint the Town Gold” in order to raise awareness for pediatric cancer has been a great success.

Throughout the month of September, various events have been held within the towns to raise money for childhood cancer organizations, such as the Jason Motte Foundation and St. Baldick’s Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Runners started the race shortly after 9 a.m. With a time of 21:46.1, Ryan Zwijack of Collinsville crossed the finish line first. Mark Motley of Glen Carbon came in second place with a time of 23:05.9. Jennie Zenenak of Edwardsville took the third place position overall and was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 23:40.2.

These type of events have been especially important for teenager Todd Schultz, who was diagnosed with cancer just before he entered high school at Edwardsville High School.

“It’s really important because only four percent of money donated to the American Cancer Society goes toward pediatric cancer, so it’s grossly underfunded,” Schultz said.

Article continues after sponsor message

His diagnosis of pediatric cancer came out of left field.

“We didn’t really have signs,” Schultz said, “I went to the emergency room and I was diagnosed. It was a shock.”

Schultz is only looking forward during his battle. As he only has four months of treatment left for this round, Todd is ready to get back to being a healthy teenager again. However, the time spent with members of each community has been extremely rewarding for Schultz.

“Seeing the whole community get together is amazing,” he said.

The results of the 5K Run/Walk is available on www.finallapracing.com.

More like this: