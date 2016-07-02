ALTON - The first Athletic Registration Night for Alton High School and Alton Middle School will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Alton High School.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany each student-athlete. Paperwork can be filled out to expediate school registration in August.

Physicals will be available for $25 from Lewis & Clark Family Health Center. Any questions, contact the AHS Athletic Office.