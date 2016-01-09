ALTON - After a more-wet-than-white Christmas, many residents around the area have regarded this winter as uncharacteristic to what they imagine the season to be.

Fortunately for those who love the fluffy white snowflakes, the first accumulating snowfall is making its way into the area this Saturday.

This particular pattern of snowfall is expected to yield between one to three inches of snow and up to five inches in residential areas. Snow showers are expected to continue after 3 p.m.

The winds with this front will be cold and fast, with northern winds from about 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

An urgent winter weather message was issued by the National Weather Service out of St. Louis. The advisory advisory is now in effect until 6 p.m this evening, effecting Calhoun, Macoupin, Jersey, Montgomery and Greene Counties in Illinois. Warnings for Madison County in Illinois and St. Louis City and Jefferson counties have been lifted effective 2:00 p.m.

“A wintry precipitation will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well,” the statement from the National Weather Service said.

Those famous orange trucks from the Illinois Department of Transportation have begun making their way onto the highways to lay salt and plow any roadway accumulation that may occur.

Although the IDOT trucks are out, motorists are still suggested to plan for a slower than normal trip and be alert when approaching slippery areas like bridges, overpasses and curves.

Northwest of Alton, near Dow and Jerseyville, snow seems to be accumulating quickly on grass, untreated roadways and trees. Clifton Terrace Park on Route 100 is also seeing some quickly accumulating snow and the roadways are quite slippery themselves.

At around 11 a.m., quarter-sized snowflakes were spotted near TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

As far as Downtown Alton and areas further south are concerned, the snow seems to be melting as it hits the roadways, leaving a dusting on sidewalks and grassy areas. Drivers are still suggested to exercise caution while driving.

This snow comes on top of historic flooding that has plagued the area since right after Christmas.

