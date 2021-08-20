ALTON - Cynthia Means, an Alton native and now a Fourth Ward homeowner, is an extremely charitable person. The same can be said for Steve Thomas and the Masons in Alton. Both Means and Thomas, representing the Masons, are doing something very special on Saturday evening for this week’s Movie Night which features the film “X-Men.”

Thomas said the Masons plan to donate 50 backpacks to children at this weekend’s special Movie Night. Thomas is also affiliated with James Killion Park Board at Salu. Thomas said he and the rest of the Masons are extremely proud to be able to do this type of civic effort as school starts to help children who need the backpacks.

Movie Night has been scheduled for every Saturday night in James Killion Park at Salu this summer.

Means is also a highly successful State Farm agent in the Chicago area, but has roots in Alton and has been a key sponsor each week of the Movie Night event.

“Even though I am in Chicago, a part of my business is in Alton,” she said. “I have a lot of family and friends in Alton. I am also very active on Facebook, and I have tons of Facebook friends who live in Alton. I just bought a house, so I have someplace to stay when I come home. I wanted to do something for not only the Fourth Ward but the community.”

The film starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Each of the Movie Nights has been well-attended, and the Saturday night event continues to gain in popularity, said Sheila Goins, wife of Alton Mayor David Goins, who is one of the organizers. Fourth Ward Rosie Brown has also been one of the leaders in organizing the premier weekly event.

There will be free popcorn, drinks, and more on Saturday at Killion Park.

Anyone who needs any other information can contact Rosie Brown at (618) 580-2394.

Both Mayor Goins and his wife Sheila, and Rosie Brown all said they could not be more proud of the weekly Saturday Movie Night event at James Killion Park and said they believe it is bringing the Fourth Ward and the whole community together.

