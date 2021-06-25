ALTON - Get ready for a fireworks road trip to southwest Illinois with local communities ready to light up the night skies with a variety of fireworks shows starting Sunday, June 27 and running through Monday, July 5.

A dozen communities in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois from Troy to Carlinville, Alton to Grafton are celebrating the long Independence Day weekend with celebrations that cap off with evening fireworks shows.

Start your fireworks viewing party early with evening light shows on Sunday, June 27 at Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey and the St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and spread out under the stars to watch the shows. Beverly Farm will have an ice cream truck selling sweet treats. Family fun activities along with refreshments and food will be available at the St. Louis Regional Airport prior to the launch of fireworks. Admission is free.

Fireworks take center stage in Carlinville and Grafton on Friday, July 2. The Carlinville show takes place at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds and is limited to the first 100 vehicles. Parking spaces cannot be reserved in advance. Outside food and drinks are allowed but alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Enjoy entertainment and food and drink specials at Grafton businesses and when the sun goes down, enjoy the fireworks lighting up the skies near Lighthouse Park at the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Admission is free in both Grafton and Carlinville.

Watch fireworks glow over the Mississippi River in Alton on Saturday, July 3. The Alton Fireworks Spectacular returns after a one year pause due to the COVID pandemic. The popular show includes an evening long performance by the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest leading up to the star of the show – the fireworks over the Mississippi River. Enjoy food and drinks at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from Angie Burger and The Sweet Divine. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Admire the Edwardsville fireworks at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157 on Saturday, July 3. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with live music from Starlifter, the popular U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. The Edwardsville Municipal Band will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available. There is free parking at Lincoln Middle School with a free shuttle to the fireworks viewing area. Admission is free.

Take your pick of fireworks spots on Independence Day in the region. Watch the fireworks ignite over the prairie in Jerseyville ignite on Saturday, July 4, at the Jersey County Fairgrounds, 100 W. Fairground Ave. The City of Troy will host its annual July 4 fireworks at Tri Township Park, 410 Wickliffe. Enjoy vendors, food and live music by Burnin’ Bridges. Admission is free.

Blast off your Independence Day celebration in Godfrey at the annual Godfrey Fireworks at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. although people are able to start parking at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Celebrate the holiday with music by Vince Martin and fireworks over Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield Sunday, July 4. Music starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Admission is free.

Fireworks celebrations will also be held in the following communities:

Saturday, July 3: Greenfield’s Fireworks at the Lake – a day long celebration including games, live music and a fish/chicken fry. Free admission.

– a day long celebration including games, live music and a fish/chicken fry. Free admission. Monday, July 5: Granite City Fireworks – The city celebrates the end of its week-long Patriots in the Park Festival with a spectacular fireworks show at Coolidge Middle School, 3231 Nameoki Rd. Free admission.

For more information on area Independence Day activities go to https://www.riversandroutes.com/ or call (618) 465-6676.

