The fireworks will start on Wednesday, July 3, 2013 at approximately 9:15 P.M. and should last approximately thirty (30) minutes.

The Clark Bridge will remain open during the fireworks. Stopping, parking or standing on the bridge during the fireworks is strictly prohibited.

In the event of bad weather, the rain date for this event will be Friday, July 5, 2013.

The Alton pedestrian bridge will be closed immediately prior to the fireworks display. The pedestrian bridge will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the fireworks.

The roadway between U.S. 67 and Lincoln Shields will be closed to all traffic and parking prior to the start of the display. Please obey all posted parking instructions. The Corps of Engineers will allow parking on Riverland’s Parkway, including the Corps’ parking lot.

The United States Coast Guard will be closing the Mississippi River from Mile Marker 202.5 to Mile Marker 203.0. The River will close at approximately 9:00 P.M. and will remain closed until all pyrotechnics have been properly disposed, approximately 10:00 P.M. Please tune to Marine Channel 16 for definitive information on the day of the event regarding closure and reopening times. Please follow the direction of local law enforcement agencies, fire protection agencies, and other state and federal agencies in the area. Questions regarding the Mississippi River closure should be directed to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 618-462-1181.

