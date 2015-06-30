ALTON - Red white and blue will blanket the nation this weekend more so than any other part of the year as patriots celebrate the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. The Fourth of July is a federal holiday celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

This particular holiday celebration is legendary for bar-be-ques, fairs and fireworks. There are an abundance of various festivities scheduled this weekend, so RiverBender.com did the research to provide dates and times of the numerous fireworks displays throughout the region.

Below are the area’s scheduled Fireworks displays:

ALTON –

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Alton Riverfront Park

 

GODFREY -

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00pm

Location: Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane

 

EDWARDSVILLE –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: 58 South State Rt. 157

 

GRAFTON - RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, JULY 24TH, DUE TO FLOOD

 

JERSEYVILLE –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: American Legion
300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

 

 

BUNKER HILL –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Rain date:  July 11, 2015 at Dusk

Location: New Lake Road

 

TROY –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Tri Township Park
409 Collinsville Road

 

GRANITE CITY –

Date:  Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Coolidge MIddle School
3231 Nameoki Road

 

BRIGHTON –

Date: Friday, July 3
Time: dusk
Location: Schneider Park

 

HARTFORD –

Date: Friday, July 3, 2015

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower

435 Confluence Drive

 

