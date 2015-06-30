ALTON - Red white and blue will blanket the nation this weekend more so than any other part of the year as patriots celebrate the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. The Fourth of July is a federal holiday celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

This particular holiday celebration is legendary for bar-be-ques, fairs and fireworks. There are an abundance of various festivities scheduled this weekend, so RiverBender.com did the research to provide dates and times of the numerous fireworks displays throughout the region.

Below are the area’s scheduled Fireworks displays:

ALTON –

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Alton Riverfront Park

GODFREY -

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00pm

Location: Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane

EDWARDSVILLE –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: 58 South State Rt. 157

GRAFTON - RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, JULY 24TH, DUE TO FLOOD

JERSEYVILLE –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: American Legion

300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

BUNKER HILL –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Rain date: July 11, 2015 at Dusk

Location: New Lake Road

TROY –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Tri Township Park

409 Collinsville Road

GRANITE CITY –

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Coolidge MIddle School

3231 Nameoki Road

BRIGHTON –

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: dusk

Location: Schneider Park

HARTFORD –

Date: Friday, July 3, 2015

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower

435 Confluence Drive

Help us out! If you know of a fireworks display that we may have left out, please share with us! Send suggestions to news@riverbender.com

