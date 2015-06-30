Fireworks display schedule for Fourth of July Weekend
ALTON - Red white and blue will blanket the nation this weekend more so than any other part of the year as patriots celebrate the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. The Fourth of July is a federal holiday celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
This particular holiday celebration is legendary for bar-be-ques, fairs and fireworks. There are an abundance of various festivities scheduled this weekend, so RiverBender.com did the research to provide dates and times of the numerous fireworks displays throughout the region.
Below are the area’s scheduled Fireworks displays:
ALTON –
Date: Friday, July 3
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Alton Riverfront Park
GODFREY -
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 9:00pm
Location: Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane
EDWARDSVILLE –
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: 58 South State Rt. 157
GRAFTON - RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, JULY 24TH, DUE TO FLOOD
JERSEYVILLE –
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: American Legion
300 Veterans Memorial Parkway
BUNKER HILL –
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Rain date: July 11, 2015 at Dusk
Location: New Lake Road
TROY –
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Tri Township Park
409 Collinsville Road
GRANITE CITY –
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Coolidge MIddle School
3231 Nameoki Road
BRIGHTON –
Date: Friday, July 3
Time: dusk
Location: Schneider Park
HARTFORD –
Date: Friday, July 3, 2015
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower
435 Confluence Drive
Help us out! If you know of a fireworks display that we may have left out, please share with us! Send suggestions to news@riverbender.com
