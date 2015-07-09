ALTON, Ill.— Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its first location in Alton on July 9, 2015. The award-winning fast casual restaurant chain is famous for serving premium meats and cheeses steamed piping hot and piled high on a toasted sub roll, which is served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant’s firehouse décor is based on the founding family’s decades of fire and police service, and the new location is decorated with firefighter memorabilia.

The restaurant is located at 317 J Homer Adams Parkway and is open Sunday –Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is the first restaurant for local owner, Hannah Mazanek Lukowski, who is excited to bring the fire to Alton.

Firehouse Subs restaurants boast custom, hand-painted murals that pay tribute to the local community. The Alton mural depicts an Alton Fire Department fire truck and an Alton Police Department patrol car facing each other. In between are two men, one from each department, looking toward the Clark Bridge as an American bald eagle lands on the fireman’s arm, symbolizing Alton’s large American bald eagle population.

Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas and his team paint every mural from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas has painted more than 890 murals.

Firehouse Subs extinguishes guests’ hunger with medium and large hot specialty subs, including the number one selling Hook & Ladder® sub, served with smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham smothered with Monterey Jack cheese. Other top sellers include the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket,™ loaded with USDA choice beef brisket smoked for at least 16 hours in an authentic Texas smokehouse and topped with melted cheddar cheese and a special combination of sauces, including Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce.

In 2014, Firehouse Subs debuted its Under 500 Calories menu of six subs and four chopped salads. The low-calorie menu is the most significant menu addition in Firehouse Subs’ 20-year history and is available at all Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide.

Unique to Firehouse Subs is Captain Sorensen’s® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers’ father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain. The sauce has a spicy-sweet flavor from the datil pepper, a hot pepper similar to habaneros but with a sweeter taste. Firehouse Subs, the largest user of datil peppers in the world, will produce more than 60,000 gallons of its signature hot sauce this year. Additionally, each restaurant offers an assortment of 50+ complimentary hot sauces.

The touch-screen operated Coca-Cola Freestyle® fountain is available in every restaurant and offers 120+ sparkling and still beverage brands with 70+ regular and low-calorie options. Choices include the top selling non-carbonated fountain drink, Cherry Lime-Aid™ and Cherry Lime-Aid™ Light, exclusive original recipes by Firehouse Subs, served with fresh squeezed lime.

In 2005, Firehouse Subs created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Many first responders make do with older equipment and have limited or no access to needed resources, but Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has given $14 million to hometown heroes in 43 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $395,400 in Illinois.

Local fundraising initiatives include recycling empty five-gallon pickle buckets and selling them to guests for $2 each, a Round Up Program allowing guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar and spare change donation canisters.

About Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, steaming hot subs piled higher with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the creation of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the company is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for serving others. In 2014, Firehouse Subs debuted nationwide a new low-calorie menu, Under 500 Calories. Firehouse Subs consistently ranks No. 1 among fast casual brands in the categories of food quality, friendly service and taste and flavor. In 2015, Firehouse Subs was ranked No. 1 consumer choice for welcoming and comfortable atmosphere by Technomic’s 2015 Chain Restaurant Consumers’ Choice Awards, and the brand produced the second-fastest growth in U.S. franchise units as ranked by Nation’s Restaurant News. Quick Facts: 43 states 890+ restaurants $14+ million donated to public safety organizations Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Connect: @firehousesubs (Twitter/ Instagram) @savinglives #Herofuel #FirehouseSubs www.firehousesubs.com www.facebook.com/firehousesubs www.youtube.com/firehousesubs

