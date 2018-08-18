Get The Latest News!

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Department and multiple other departments responded to a damaging structure fire at 9:47 p.m. in the 400 block of West Rosedale Drive.

The firefighters fought valiantly, but the fire caused serious damage to the home, which was engulfed with fire when they arrived.

Rosewood Heights Fire Department requested mutual aid from Bethalto Fire Department, Cottage Hills Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance were requested to standby.

