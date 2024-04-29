ALTON - The enormous house fire in the 300 block of East 13th Street in Alton was difficult to battle for the Alton, East Alton and Godfrey firefighters.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said the call came in at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024. He said firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze until 2 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024.

"When we arrived the house was fully engulfed with fire," he said. "We had very limited access to the house because of the terrain and there were only a couple ways around each side of the house and they were in the collapse zone. We had to use large hoses and an aerial setup because of the terrain and woods. There was limited access without putting ourselves in danger."

Article continues after sponsor message

Fischer said the house is likely a total loss. He also said the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate and will be on scene on Monday.

Fischer thanked everyone who was at the scene battling the massive fire.

"Everybody at the scene did a good job," he said. "They had challenges in front of them and the weather turned on us. We had lighting come in around 1:30 a.m. and had to take the aerials down. We didn't want anyone in the bucket with the lightning."

The deputy chief said he was thankful no one was at home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in battling the blaze. He said the owners came to the location after the fire call and were distraught about the fire. The home was presently under renovation, Fischer said.

More like this: