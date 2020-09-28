GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District was called to a house fire with flames shooting through the roof in the 500 block of Pearl on Monday morning. The firefighters responded quickly and had the blaze extinguished in fast fashion and literally saved the home.

The fire call came out after 8 a.m. Godfrey Fire Protection District called a box alarm once the initial information came through and was joined by Fosterburg, Alton and Brighton. Brighton was later moved to cover Godfrey's Fire Station.

The amount of damage to the home at this time was unknown.

Traffic was blocked on both ends of Pearl Street from Godfrey Road to Humbert Road while firefighters battled the fire.

