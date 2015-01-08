Alton firefighters responded to what appeared to be a barge fire near the Melvin Price Locks and Dam on Thursday morning and it was contained as soon as they arrived.

Alton Fire Department spokesperson Rob Frank said the problem occurred in the engine of a crane. He said it was a crane of a contractor who is working on the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.

The fire department described the problem as a coolant hose being blown in the crane, spilling a large amount of antifreeze all over the engine room of the crane. Fire officials did not know if there was any internal damage done.

