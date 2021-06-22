GLEN CARBON - Quick response of multiple fire departments extinguished a garage fire before it could do monumental damage to a house in the 500 block of Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Edwardsville Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, Maryville Fire Department, and Glen Carbon Police were at the scene.

Those in the home were able to get out without injury. The fire appeared to start in the garage area. The house did encounter smoke inside and firefighters were working to eliminate that situation. Those who occupied the home were very thankful for the efforts of the firefighters for what they did to save the structure before it spread.

