ROXANA - Roxana firefighters, along with multiple area firefighters have responded to a report of an explosion at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Internally, firefighters from within the refinery handled the situation in rapid fashion.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said she has received no notice of evacuation or potential hazard to the community.

Wood River Police and Fire are offering assistance in a staging area, but are not on Phillips 66 premises. An explosion was reportedly felt within the limits of Roxana. Mayor McGuire said further information would have to come from Phillips 66, adding the city's fire department has a foam pumper purchased by the oil refinery for this type of scenario.

Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations for Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, said she had arrived on the scene and will update the public soon on what is going on at the refinery.

Note: Chris Rhodes contributed to this story.Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

