GODFREY/ALTON - Firefighters were dispatched to serious fire scenes at both 2301 Wedgewood Drive with an Alton mailing address and 6507 Alpha Drive, also with an Alton address, on Monday morning.

The fire on Wedgewood occurred before 6:15 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said the sheriff's office was assisting the Alton Fire Department and Fosterburg Fire Department with the Alpha fire investigation and also Godfrey Fire Protection officials were working the at the Wedgewood fire with Alton and Brighton as backup.

More will be released on both situations as it is released.

Ameren Illinois was called to both scenes to cut off power.

More like this: