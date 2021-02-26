WOOD RIVER - A farm field fire of about 3-4 acres sparked the call to area fire departments to extinguish it Friday afternoon.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt said the fire ended up being a Wood River Fire Department blaze, but Rosewood Heights was called to assist. Also visible at the scene at 1409 Ninth St. were Holiday Shores, Wood River, and Fosterburg trucks. East Alton Fire Department covered Wood River and Rosewood Heights.

Bunt said the field bordered Rosewood Heights. At 1:46 p.m., he said the fire was extinguished and firefighters were returning to their stations.

