Photo by Chris RhodesPhoto by Chris RhodesWOOD RIVER - Firefighters sprayed water early Thursday morning on the two rail cars that leaked sulfuric acid on railroad tracks behind Mike’s Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3.

Multiple area fire agencies, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, and HAZMAT personnel responded to the scene overnight and remained Thursday morning. A water curtain was sent into the air to keep the area safe. Also, a Code Red Call was made to 429 Code Red registered phones and the area was designated as a shelter in place.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency has a Command Post in operation. Fire departments were also staged in the Wood River Police Department back parking lot.

The incident started at 3 p.m. Wednesday, then continued to be a problem overnight.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while the cleanup continues.

