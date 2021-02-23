DOW - QEM Fire Department responded to a structure fire that burned down a vacant house early Tuesday morning at Barton Lane and Elsah Hills Drive.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the house was already fully engulfed with fire.

QEM called for mutual aid, and Fieldon and Jerseyville Fire Department responded to the scene for manpower and to help shuttle water to the fire. The Jersey County Sheriff Department helped with traffic control.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. No injuries were reported.

