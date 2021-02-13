ALTON - A home in the 900 block of Hawley Avenue in Alton suffered major fire damage on Saturday afternoon.

Alton Fire Department issued a Box Alarm for East Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters responded.

Alton Fire Department had a pumper at the scene of a shooting on 11th Street in Alton at the same time, so the fire department called for assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The homeowner said they had been without heat and they were using space heaters and it kept shutting down breakers," Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said. "They said they were on their way to get more breakers. When they got back home they saw the fire and contacted the fire department."

The fire was very involved at the call and firefighters battled and had it under control in about 45 minutes, the chief said.

Chief Jemison said other Alton firefighters were called in to relieve the ones at the scene because temperatures in the low teens. The chief said the conditions were extremely cold for those at the scene.

Chief Jemison said the home encountered considerable damage and he didn't know if it would be able to be restored. He said the house was not habitable at the present.

More like this: