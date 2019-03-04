TROY - A serious blaze caused damage to a home in the 600 block of Hummingbird Court in Troy on Monday. The next-door home also had some damage to the side of the house and a car, truck, and camper were burned.

The fire call came out to the Troy Fire Protection District at about 3:10 p.m. Monday. Several area fire departments assisted in the mutual aid call, including Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Collinsville, O'Fallon and Highland.

The firefighters had the blaze under control as quickly as possible and were extinguishing hot spots late in the afternoon.

More to come.

