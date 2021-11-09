EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville firefighters battled a very difficult fire with a call out at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday at 1025 Troy Road and Hale Avenue.

Edwardsville Fire Department Chief James Whiteford said when fire crews arrived they found heavy fire in the back half of the house.

"Bystanders advised everyone was out of the house," he said. "Quick deployment of a 1-3/4” pre-connected handline produced a quick knockdown of the heavy fire from outside. Crews then transitioned to the interior of the structure to continue extinguishing the fire. Inside they found the floor had burned through in the bedroom, making advancement into the room impossible.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Fire suppression efforts in that room were resumed from the outside through windows. A search was completed of the basement, first floor, and second floor to assure no other occupants were in the home while ladders were placed at the second-floor windows to allow for escape if anyone on the second floor had trouble.

"Fire heat impingement on the house next door broke three windows and damaged some vinyl window components. Concrete board siding on the neighbor’s home prevented fire spread or significant damage to the house. Unfortunately, the owner’s dog succumbed to the smoke inhalation and did not survive the fire. Also, the owner’s cat is still missing."

Assisting agencies on scene included Glen Carbon Fire, Wood River Fire, Madison County Emergency Management. Assisting agencies standing by at EFD stations included Troy EMS and Collinsville Fire.

Chief Whiteford said fire cause and origin investigation is ongoing.

More like this: