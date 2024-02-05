ST. LOUIS - Firefighters battled a serious four-alarm fire in a five-story vacant warehouse on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 1st and O'Fallon streets in the Near North Riverfront Area of St. Louis. The fire was also close to the Horseshoe St. Louis casino. The warehouse was destroyed in the fire and will have to be torn down.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the Saturday fire. Thankfully, the fire did not damage surrounding buildings because of the firefighters' diligent efforts.

The firefighters responded around 6 a.m. on Saturday and when they arrived, there was heavy fire.

Ameren Missouri shut the power down to businesses in the vicinity of the fire for multiple hours. The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles away.

The fire continues to be investigated.

Photos by Sean Webster. For more of Webster's work, find him on Instagram: @f_a_tguywithacamera.

