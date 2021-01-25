SOUTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - On January 24, 2021 at approximately 9:40 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 700 block of Regina Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single family residence on fire.

The Lemay Fire Protection District, the Mehlville Fire Protection District, the Affton Fire Protection District, and the St. Louis City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Further investigation revealed that five people were inside the home. One child, 7 years of age, was transported to an area hospital with critical but non life threatening injuries. An 18 month old child and two adult males were transported to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. One adult female suffered minor injuries but was not transported by EMS.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County Crime Scene Unit.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

