WOOD RIVER – Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon quickly extinguished a box trailer fire at Waggoner Equipment Rentals, LLC, at 6 Helmkamp Drive, Wood River.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut said a crew was scrapping a box trailer with a cutting torch and the box trailer caught fire.

Initially, because of the smoke involved, a Box Alarm was called, but once Wood River firefighters arrived, Edwardsville and Roxana returned to service. East Alton Fire Department and Rosewood Heights did a station standby. Shortly after, another grass fire call came in to Wood River Fire Department on Payne Street. More details on that are to come.

Stalhut said the box trailer fire was contained to it and didn't spread anywhere else. He said because of the quick firefighters' response and mutual aid assistance, a nearby house was not hit with the fire.

