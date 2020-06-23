SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The St. Paul Episcopal Church fire on Tuesday morning started on the first floor of the church near a meeting room, Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said.

The state fire marshal's office was called to investigate. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known. Multiple area fire departments participated in the battle against the blaze from Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Godfrey, Edwardsville, Blackjack, MO., Florissant Valley, MO.

Deputy Chief Sweetman reported there was no one present in the building when they arrived and no injuries to anyone else or firefighters involved.

Firefighters continued to investigate the situation, Sweetman said and added he would have more to report later.

