ALTON - As a part of Fire Prevention Week the Alton Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at station one located at 333 E. 20th Street.

The open house will feature an auto extraction demonstration starting at 1 p.m. as well as a live fire demonstration at 2 p.m.

"We construct a small mock-up of a room and then light that on fire so that people can see the important of having a working smoke detector, the importance of crawling low in smoke and the need to get out of your home quickly," Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. "We'll simulate a single car that's been in an accident and we'll have a mannequin inside of it and the firefighters will cut the vehicle to gain access to the patient. People will be able to see what our firefighters do to gain access when there is a motor vehicle collision."

Chief Sebold said there will be multiple fire safety stations to teach the importance of crawling low, stop drop and roll and the fire safety trailer for the children.

Information about fire extinguisher use, AED and CPR will also be available for the adults, and free chili and hot dogs for everyone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Opening the doors too the community for the annual open house is always exciting Chief Sebold said.

"Not only can they see the fire station," he said. "But they can also meet their firefighters, talk to them and learn about fire prevention. We want them to understand what we do in the community."

The Alton Fire Department will be providing plenty of information to public throughout Fire Prevention Week about the safest ways to handle emergencies.

"This year's theme is 'Have a plan, know two ways out'," Chief Sebold said. "That is just reminder for parents to speak with their children about developing a plan to get out of your house and for the children to know two different ways that they can get out of the house, at a minimum."

National Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday, Oct. 8, and goes until Saturday, Oct. 14.

More like this:

Related Video: