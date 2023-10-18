ALTON - Alton firefighters battled a serious blaze at a vacant house in the 200 block of Main Street in Alton on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire call came in at 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday. Jemison said the Illinois State Fire Marshal has also been called to the scene to investigate.

“Our firefighters did a great job and got it under control in about 15 minutes after getting set up,” the chief added. “The house has been vacant for years and there is evidence people have been squatting there. It is being investigated although the fire marshal didn’t say there was any obvious cause of the fire yet.”

The chief said the Alton firefighters always respond quickly and this time they had the fire extinguished in a quick fashion.

