JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a devastating fire at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Jerseyville Fire Chief Keith Norman said when agencies arrived at the scene it was blazing and had “self-vented” and was surging through the roof of the church on Glenda Avenue.

He added that the fire department had to ask for assistance because of the lack of fire hydrants in the vicinity and the seriousness of the blaze.

Firefighters were at the scene until 3 a.m. on Sunday and also returned later Sunday morning when the fire rekindled at the site.

An exact cause of the fire had yet to be determined, but Norman speculated it may have started in the kitchen.

He also said no one was present at the time the fire broke out and that no one battling the blaze was injured.

More in a follow story with other fire agencies that assisted in the fire battle at the church and photos on Sunday from the scene.

Norman said at present there was no suspicion of arson in this case.

