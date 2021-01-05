ALTON - A fire in the 1800 block of Piasa Street in Alton caused substantial damage both from the original call at 8:30 p.m. Monday of heavy smoke, then the fire rekindled at 4:30 a.m.

Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison said the home where the fire broke out is a “total loss” and the roof collapsed to the basement in the second blaze. He said also a home adjacent to it suffered damage and the family that lived there had to be escorted to safety.

Jemison said the cause of the main fire remains undetermined at this time, but he said at the present is being treated as an “electrical fire.” Ameren Illinois had to be called when the fire started the first time to disconnect the power.

When firefighters arrived back at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jemison said flames were visible again at the same residence as they were shooting through the roof.

Chief Jemison said the occupants where the main fire occurred were not located in the home when the blaze occurred at 8:30 p.m. and both that family and the one next door were assisted with hotel vouchers. The American Red Cross will also now step forward and help the families.

