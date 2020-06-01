SEE CHRIS RHODES VIDEO:

SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, Edwardsville Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department teamed to fight a strong garage blaze and prevented it from spreading into the house in 1200 block of Wilson Street in South Roxana on Monday afternoon.

The call to the fire department came in around 2:30 p.m. and once fire department crews arrived they noticed flames shooting through the garage. The different departments combined together and had the heavy blaze extinguished in a short period of time, saving the home.

The garage and its content appeared destroyed by the dramatic blaze.

