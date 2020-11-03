WOOD RIVER - The importance of quality firefighters was never more important than it was early Tuesday morning in a highly active fire in the 800 block of Ferguson Avenue in Wood River.

Wood River firefighters, joined by East Alton, Roxana, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights, battled a serious fire on Ferguson Avenue. Because of the firefighters’ quick responses, the fire was contained in a matter of minutes and saved.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said he was exceptionally proud of the effort by the various firefighters from different fire agencies.

Stahlhut explained that the origin of the fire appeared to be the back of a dryer in the basement. The Scroggins family, owners of the home, contacted 911 when they noticed the smoke and escaped quickly before firefighters arrived. Steve Scroggins, the owner of the home, commended the firefighters for saving two of his dogs in the process and said it was difficult to get them out of the home.

Stahlhut said the Ferguson Avenue home will be able to be repaired because of the firefighters’ efforts. He said it will take multiple weeks for the insurance claim to be processed and many items repaired before the Scroggins family can reside there in the home. Stahlhut and Scroggins both said significant smoke and water damage was present in parts of the house.

Scroggins said he couldn’t thank the firefighters enough for their efforts. He was also surprised at the Go Fund Me for his family, but very thankful for everyone's kindness in this difficult time.

This is the Go Fund Me link:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/809389679916786/?fundraiser_source=external_url

