WOOD RIVER - Firefighters were busy Thursday night trying to contain a spread-out brush fire that Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said extended from W. 7th Street in Hartford to the Wood River Dome.

Stahlhut said the fire appeared to be caused by a spark from a rail train that went through that vicinity. Stahlhut also pointed out that with the dry conditions, this is a very dangerous time when brush and tree remnants catch fire.

The fire chief said rail traffic was held up for more than two hours while firefighters worked to contain the spots of fire.

He also said Wood River, Hartford, South Roxana, Roxana and Rosewood Heights firefighters battled the blazes. He added that the fire call came in at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Stahlhut commended the fire agencies who participated in battling the fires.

"The fire spread quickly," Stahlhut said. "It is very dry right now. All the firefighters did a wonderful job Thursday night."

