EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Finn Krampf with the Student of the Month Award for the month of March. Finn was nominated by math teacher Chelsey Richter of Edwardsville High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Finn is the child of David and Tiffany Krampf. She excels in all academics, achieving honor roll in her senior year. Additionally, Finn enjoys music and achieved All State violin and solo and ensemble violin in grade school. In her spare time, Finn enjoys participating in Glee Club. Outside of school, she enjoys art, playing the guitar, and photography.

In the future, Finn plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College initially, later transferring to the University of Tennessee at Martin to become a veterinarian.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: