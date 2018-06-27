Name: Finley Michael Troy

Parents: Bradon Troy and Dovie Martin of East Alton

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Date: June 19, 2018

Time: 8:03 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Rosalee (5)

Grandparents: Laura and Roger Martin of East Alton, Katrina and Marcus Troy of Alton

Great Grandparents: Vickey Uphold of Monette, Arkansas; Linda Branham of Godfrey

Great, Great Grandparents: Louise Chapman of Monette, Arkansas

