Finley Michael Troy
Name: Finley Michael Troy
Parents: Bradon Troy and Dovie Martin of East Alton
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Date: June 19, 2018
Time: 8:03 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Rosalee (5)
Grandparents: Laura and Roger Martin of East Alton, Katrina and Marcus Troy of Alton
Great Grandparents: Vickey Uphold of Monette, Arkansas; Linda Branham of Godfrey
Great, Great Grandparents: Louise Chapman of Monette, Arkansas
