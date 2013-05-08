Asset Strategies, Inc. in Creve Coeur, one of the oldest independent financial planning firms in St. Louis, is expanding to Metro East.



Charles R. West of Alton has reached an agreement to join Asset Strategies as a Financial Planning Associate.



“Chuck’s agency brings 33 years of experience helping clients,” said Sheldon J. Harber, CFP® and President of Asset Strategies, Inc. This is an important step for us to reach out and better serve Madison County and Metro East with full-service financial planning needs.”



Chuck West has been a licensed financial representative for 51 years and launched the Chuck West Agency in 1980. He is a certified LUTCF (Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow) and CLTC (Certified in Long Term Care).

His addition to the Asset Strategies, Inc. family is timely for a financial issue that is impacting everyone.

“Chuck is a Health Care Reform Consultant, a valuable service right now because the Affordable Care Act is affecting individuals and businesses even before it goes into effect on Jan. 1.”

The Alton office for Asset Strategies, Inc. is located at 4115 Humbert Rd., Suite A. Lisa McManus-Turner is the office Administrative Assistant/Producer. The staff can be reached at 618-462-6880 or by email to info@chuckwestagency.com

This is the second expansion for Asset Strategies the past five years. The firm in 2008 opened a suburban Chicago office which is staffed by Senior Vice President Paul Wedeen.

About Asset Strategies, Inc.

Asset Strategies, Inc. is an established financial planning firm founded in 1972. Sheldon J. Harber is celebrating his 30th year as a Certified Financial Planner ®. He’s worked at the firm since his graduation from the University of Missouri in 1979 and became President in 2005.



Senior Vice President Paul Wedeen has been a financial planner for 34 years and has managed the company’s Chicagoland office since 2008. Before joining Asset Strategies, Inc., Paul was a founder and Regional Director of the nationally-recognized investment research firm Lockwood Advisors, Inc.



You’re best served by an experienced financial and tax professional. Asset Strategies, Inc. financial planners have a total of 136 years of experience.

