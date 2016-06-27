JERSEYVILLE — Weible Divorce Financial Solutions’ Karen Weible recently completed more extensive training in professional divorce analysis as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) through the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA).

Weible brings an innovative and creative approach to settling cases. Her further training has helped deepen her knowledge of the financial impact of Social Security, pensions, child and spousal support. This training covered information on how the new Social Security claiming rules may impact a client’s future. Weible can appear as an expert witness, if the case should go to court. She is an experienced, further educated, ethical professional, using a less expensive, less time-consuming and smarter way to divorce.

“I help determine the short-term and long-term financial impact of a proposed divorce settlement to make sure it works now, as well as down the road,” Weible said. “I examine and analyze the financial issues of a divorce, providing my clients and their lawyers with data to help strengthen their case. I help my clients avoid the common financial pitfalls of divorce by offering valuable insight into the pros and cons of different settlement proposals. I can also help explain the QDRO processes.”

Weible works with clients individually or as couples, helping them to come to grips with the financial reality of their individual divorce situation. Developing comprehensive insight of the short- and long-term financial effects of divorce can save valuable time, money and distress, especially if the process is conducted early in the legal proceedings.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Weible contact by phone at 618-639-9846 or email karen.weible@wdfs.info. Visit www.wdfs.info for more information.

