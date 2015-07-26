Edwardsville’s Breakers and The TCAY Tidalwaves both posted outstanding performances at the annual Ozark Swim Championships Meet at Edwardsville on both Friday and Saturday night.

The competition consisted of morning prelims Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then finals each evening.

A total of 198 teams and 555 individuals competed at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

Swimmers had to make qualifying marks to perform in the championships.

The final night of competition starts at 5 p.m. Sunday night. Featured events are the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly.

“We had a really good day on Friday and Saturday,” Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said.

Tidalwaves coach Nancy Miller said her kids did “very well” on Friday and Saturday and she expects the same on Sunday night.

Rettle said he was proud to showcase once again the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center for the teams throughout Southern Illinois, St. Louis and well into Missouri.

Full results, photos of both Edwardsville and TCAY and comments from coaches coming by Monday morning.

