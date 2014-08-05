The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department along with Liberty Bank will sponsor the final summer movie to be held at beautiful Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey on Friday, August 8, 2014. The movie will be "THE NUT JOB" which will begin at dusk (approximately 7:45-8:00 pm). Bring your chairs and blankets to sit on and stop by the concession stand for cool treats and glow necklaces. Liberty Bank will give away popcorn to the first 50 attendees!

