EDWARDSVILLE – The 19th Annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival activities have been finalized for the weekend of Fri., June 10 and Sat., June 11. The festival offers attractions for people of all ages, including live musical performances, a kid’s magic show, art vendors and the famous classic car cruise and show.

“The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is entering its 19th year and I think it just keeps getting better and better,” said Katie Grable of City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation. “This festival has brought so many great memories to the families of this community, and I encourage everyone to join us in making some more. You don’t want to miss this year’s festival.”

The festival weekend kicks off Friday evening at Edwardsville City Park at 5 p.m. There will be a variety of great food, beer and wine all weekend. This year, Recess Brewing will be bringing their very own Route 66 Pale Ale to the festival, highlighting some ingredients inspired by the historic Route 66! That 80’s Band will perform on Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m. and Platinum Rock Legends will hit the stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s events will include the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, Metro Milers 10k Run, historic trolley tours, the Classic Car Cruise and live music. There are several activities lined up this year for children as well. Jay Almeter will perform a magic show on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and all children are encouraged to “drive” their cardboard cars in the Route 66 Cardboard Car Parade at 2 p.m. Participants must provide their own cardboard box, and children are welcome to bring their boxes to the Edwardsville Arts Center to decorate for the parade. For more information, call the EAC at (618) 655-0337 or visit www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

Saturday’s musical talent will include Mellow D’s at 2:30 p.m., followed by Hurricane Ruth at 4 p.m. and Blackwater Revival at 6:30 p.m. The headlining act for the evening is St. Louis’s very own musical legend Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians. The country and Southern rock band will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

This year’s sponsors include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative, Inc.; and, the Hot Rod Sponsors include TheBANK of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. Roadster Sponsors are Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Republic Services and Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., JF Electric, IllinoiSOUTH Tourism, Cassens Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep Dealership, the Edwardsville Intelligencer, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon and R.P. Lumber Company. Festival Enthusiasts are Bull & Bear and Cleveland Health.

For more information about the festival and for a full listing of events, please visit www.EdwardvilleRoute66.com, follow on Twitter, or like their Facebook page.

