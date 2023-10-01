LITCHFIELD - The final Litchfield Pickers Market of the season is on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 400 N. State Street in downtown Litchfield. This vintage and antique market is a fun, family-friendly event and is the region’s largest open-air pickers market.

Arts and craft vendors will also be at this market on Monroe Street with repurposed items, furniture, jewelry, wearable art, home and garden items, pottery and seasonal crafts.

After School Special, with acoustic duo Jerry Setnicky and Aasne Daniels, will perform at the Carnegie Park stage from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band from 12 to 3 p.m.

To make the most of your pickers market experience, it is recommended that you bring totes, wagons, carts, pick-up trucks and anything that will help haul all the great treasures you will find.

You will find plenty to eat at the market with a food vendor or two parked at every intersection throughout the market. No less than eight nonprofit organizations and food trucks will be selling beignets, baked goods, supreme nachos, fish sandwiches, pork burgers, kettle corn, pizza slices, loaded tots and snow cones.

While you are exploring the market, please stop by the Litchfield Tourism Information Booth on the west side of Carnegie Park and check out the exclusive 2023 Litchfield Pickers Market T-shirt and other pickers gear. Volunteers at the booth can also give you more information about the market and the Litchfield area.

Some downtown streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including State Street from Union Avenue (Route 16) to the south entrance of the Brown Shoe Apartments and Ryder, Kirkham and Edwards streets from Monroe Street to Madison Street. Monroe Street will be closed from Union Avenue to Edwards Street to accommodate the arts and crafts section. Any vehicles parked on those streets during that timeframe will be towed at the owner’s expense. Sargent Street is also closed for construction.

Admission to the market is free, and with multiple entry points, visitors can park around the perimeter. Remember, only service animals are permitted.

For more information, please follow the Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page, visit the website at visitlitchfield.com or call the Litchfield Tourism Office at 217-324-8147. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

