EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, wants to remind taxpayers that the final installment of real estate taxes is due Dec. 9.

“We just want to make sure it doesn’t slip someone’s mind,” he said. “We know as the holiday season approaches people get busy.”

Prenzler said taxpayers have multiple options to pay the final installment.

Taxpayers who don’t want to visit the Madison County Treasurer’s Office can mail their bill, pay at participating banks and credit unions throughout the county, pay online at www.madcotreasurer.org or use online bill pay through their financial institution.

Prenzler said the Treasurer’s Office does not charge a convenience fee when paying by e-check.

“If you think about it, paying online saves gas, time and the cost of a postage stamp,” he said.

Prenzler said although this year wasn’t the first for taxpayers to pay online, the site is easier to navigate and provides a wealth of information to the taxpayer.

“The improvements also provide enhanced security,” he said.

New this year, taxpayers can also find a copy of their bill online. That helps anyone who may have lost their tax bill, and needs a copy.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing for collecting and distributing more than $385 million from property owners to more than 200 taxing districts. The collection process will conclude with the annual tax sale starting on Feb. 23, 2015.

For questions or more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

